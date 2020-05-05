Catholic World News

Papal prayers for vocations, CO19 sufferers

May 05, 2020

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis made these remarks following his Regina Caeli address on May 3, the World Day of Prayer for Vocations.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!