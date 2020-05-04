Catholic World News

Archbishop reiterates need for ethical CO19 vaccine

May 04, 2020

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: The chairman of the US bishops’ pro-life committee has underlined the importance of developing a CO19 vaccine that is not developed from fetal tissue. Archbishop Joseph Naumann of Kansas City said that there is no need to use fetal tissue, and “all we need really is for our pharmaceutical companies to realize that this is offensive to a large number of Americans.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!