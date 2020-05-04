Catholic World News

Bishops issue statement in support of migrant farmworkers during the pandemic

May 04, 2020

» Continue to this story on USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: “We urge our political leaders and policymakers to consider the realities and emerging, pressing needs of the farmworker communities across the country during this time of the coronavirus outbreak,” the bishops said in their statement, in which they offered six recommendations.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!