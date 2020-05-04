Action Alert!
Brooklyn Maronite bishop reveals he had CO19

May 04, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: After helping a coughing man who fell and contracting the virus himself, Bishop Gregory Mansour said, “I have no regrets whatsoever, even while I was suffering … When you’re by yourself, you really take the time to sincerely look at your relationship with God.”

