Catholic World News

Vatican confirms ‘individual measures’ taken against staff in financial investigation

May 04, 2020

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican spokesman’s statement to journalists “is in apparent reference to officials suspended following a series of raids conducted by Vatican gendarmes as part of investigations into a controversial London property deal organized by the Secretariat of State,” according to the report.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!