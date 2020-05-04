Catholic World News

Few Americans say their house of worship is open, but a quarter say their faith has grown amid pandemic

May 04, 2020

» Continue to this story on Pew Research Center

CWN Editor's Note: “Among US adults who say they typically attend religious services at least once or twice a month, just 3% say their congregation is still holding in-person services,” according to the survey. “One-quarter of U.S. adults overall (24%) say their faith has become stronger because of the coronavirus pandemic, while just 2% say their faith has become weaker. The majority say their faith hasn’t changed much (47%) or that the question isn’t applicable because they were not religious to begin with (26%).”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!