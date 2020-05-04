Action Alert!
Accused priests cannot be left ‘destitute’, Buffalo diocese clarifies

May 04, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The New York diocese had announced that that it will no longer pay for the financial support or health-care benefits of priests with substantiated allegations of sexual abuse.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

