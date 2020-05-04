Catholic World News

German priest-historian’s claims on Pius XII and anti-Semitism dismissed as ‘ridiculous’

May 04, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Father Hubert Wolf, a professor of Church history at the University of Münster, alleged that “a key document … has been kept hidden from us because it is clearly anti-Semitic and shows why Pius XII did not cry out against the Holocaust.” Ronald Rychlak, professor at the University of Mississippi School of Law, said that he had already discussed the document—written by a low-ranking Vatican official, not by Pope Pius—in his book Hitler, The War, and the Pope, published in 2000.

