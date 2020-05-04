Catholic World News

Argentine bishop calls on Church to take leap from ‘faith and sacraments’ to ‘Gospel and Spirit’

May 04, 2020

» Continue to this story on L'Osservatore Romano (Italian)

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Eduardo García of San Justo told the Vatican newspaper that Argentina’s bishops are fulfilling the Fifth Commandment in suspending public Masses in a time of pandemic. “We must take a leap of quality, from a Church of faith and sacraments (holder of truth and custodian of salvation) to a Gospel and Spirit Church (that of a community on the way),” he added. “I am aware that this requires an important change of direction for much of the Catholic Church. What defines a Christian is not being virtuous or obedient, but living by trusting in a God who is near, by whom he feels unconditionally loved.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!