Catholic World News

Cardinal Urosa: CO19 makes crisis in Venezuela even worse

May 01, 2020

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Jorge Liberato Urosa Savino, 77, was archbishop of Caracas, the nation’s capital and largest city, from 2005 until his retirement in 2018.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!