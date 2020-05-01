Catholic World News

English bishops call on parishes to assist victims of domestic abuse

May 01, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “Catholic parishes can play an important role in the fighting the scourge of domestic abuse, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic where we are seeing some shocking statistics from leading domestic abuse organizations,” said Bishop John Sherrington, who chairs the English and Welsh bishops’ Domestic Abuse Group.

