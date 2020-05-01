Catholic World News

6 years after abduction, freed Chibok captives face fresh danger

May 01, 2020

» Continue to this story on Wall Street Journal

CWN Editor's Note: “A rise of attacks in Nigeria by the Islamic militant group Boko Haram is raising a grim prospect: Some of the 276 women could become victims again,” according to the report.

