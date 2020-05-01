Catholic World News

Caritas calls for respect migrant farmworkers’ rights in Europe

May 01, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “There is a pool of undocumented migrants who have been living and working in countries like Italy or Spain for many years, working in the fields and being exploited there,” said a policy officer at Caritas Europa, the confederation of Europe’s Catholic relief and development agencies.

