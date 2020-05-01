Catholic World News

Order of Malta’s Grand Master showed ‘total fidelity to Christ and to the Gospel,’ Pope Francis says

May 01, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Fra’ Giacomo dalla Torre del Tempio di Sanguinetto, 75, led the Sovereign Order of Malta from 2017 until his death on April 29.

