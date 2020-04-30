Catholic World News

Vietnamese Church leaders opt for virtual pilgrimage

April 30, 2020

» Continue to this story on AsiaNews

CWN Editor's Note: The annual pilgrimage to the shrine of Our Lady of La Vang, which usually attracts tens of thousands of participants, took place this year primarily online. Although Vietnam has not been hard hit by the CO19 epidemic, Archbishop Joseph Nguyen Chi Linh, who led the pilgrimage, encouraged the faithful to pray at home, while he celebrated Mass at the shrine without a congregation.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!