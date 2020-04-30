Catholic World News
Brazil’s Supreme Court rejects effort to legalize abortion in Zika cases
April 30, 2020
» Continue to this story on CNA
CWN Editor's Note: President Jair Bolsonaro, who assumed office in 2019, has pledged to maintain the country’s pro-life laws.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
For all current news, visit our News home page.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!