Lobby Congress on CO19, immigrants, and refugees, USCCB action alert urges

April 30, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The US bishops’ Justice for Immigrants initiative has asked Catholics to contact members of Congress about six items, including: “Provide COVID-19 testing and treatment for all, including immigrant communities; ensure that emergency Medicaid covers testing and treatment. Automatically extend work authorization and visa renewal deadlines for refugees and immigrants who are providing economic and recovery assistance to our country … Appropriate $642 million in supplemental funding for the Office of Refugee Resettlement.”

