Catholic World News

Chile’s bishops: We can recover from CO19, but we must overcome hatred, indifference, and violence

April 30, 2020

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: The Chilean bishops’ statement, entitled “We Do Not Save Ourselves,” is available here (Spanish text).

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!