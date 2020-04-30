Catholic World News

Parish desecrated in Senegal; suspect arrested

April 30, 2020

» Continue to this story on Teledakar (French)

CWN Editor's Note: Senegal, a West African nation of 15.4 million (map), is 91% Muslim, 5% Christian, and 3% ethnic religionist. The suspect was arrested as he attempted to sell the sacred vessels he stole from the tabernacle.

