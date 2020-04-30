Catholic World News

Annual Peter’s Pence collection postponed until October

April 30, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “In view of the current health crisis, the Holy Father has decided that, for this year 2020, the Peter’s Pence Collection, which traditionally takes place around the Solemnity of Saints Peter and Paul, on 29 June, will be transferred throughout the world to the XXVII Sunday of Ordinary Time, October 4, the day dedicated to St. Francis of Assisi,” according to a Vatican statement.

