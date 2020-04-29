Catholic World News

Pope concludes audience talks on Beatitudes

April 29, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis concluded his series of weekly talks on the Beatitudes at his audience on April 29. Ending with the blessing of those who are persecuted for the sake of righteousness, the Pontiff said that anyone who opposes a global system based on monetary values “becomes a nuisances to this system of greed.” He cautioned, however, that the Beatitudes are not an invitation to self-pity, because sometimes the contempt of the world “is our fault when we lose the flavor of Christ and his Gospel.”

