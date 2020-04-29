Catholic World News

Saudi Arabia abolishes death-by-flogging penalty—for minors

April 29, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The government of Saudi Arabia has announced that it will no longer carry out the death penalty by flogging in the case of legal minors. Adults are still subject to the penalty. Saudi Arabia executed 189 prisoners in 2019, ranking behind only China and Iran in the frequency of capital punishment.

