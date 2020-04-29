Catholic World News

Cause for beatification of Dorothy Day advancing

April 29, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The Catholic Worker organization, which Dorothy Day helped to found, expects to complete documentation of the cause for her beatification by next year. The cause would then be in the hands of the Vatican.

