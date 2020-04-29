Catholic World News

Attorney General directs US attorneys to look for state, local directives that discriminate against religion

April 29, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “Even in times of emergency, when reasonable and temporary restrictions are placed on rights, the First Amendment and federal statutory law prohibit discrimination against religious institutions and religious believers,” said Attorney General William Barr. “The legal restrictions on state and local authority are not limited to discrimination against religious institutions and religious believers. For example, the Constitution also forbids, in certain circumstances, discrimination against disfavored speech and undue interference with the national economy … [T]he Constitution is not suspended in times of crisis.”

