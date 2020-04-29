Catholic World News

Pandemic delays beatification of Polish Cardinal Wyszynski

April 29, 2020

Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: As Archbishop of Warsaw from 1948 until his death in 1981, and primate of Poland, Cardinal Wyszynski was a focal point of Catholic resistance to Communism.

