French bishops question government’s decision to maintain ban on religious ceremonies

April 29, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: On April 28, Prime Minister Edouard Philippe announced the gradual reopening of schools and some stores but said that “no religious ceremonies will be allowed before June 2,” Barron’s reported. The French bishops said they would abide by the decision but questioned how the Mass is of greater risk to public health than other activities the government is now permitting. “Freedom of religion is a constitutive element of democratic life,” the bishops added.

