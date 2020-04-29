Catholic World News

Text released for May 1 consecration of United States to the Blessed Virgin Mary

April 29, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “Making the appropriate adaptations, other bishops can use it to renew the consecration of their dioceses, pastors their parishes, and families or individuals their own households,” according to the US Conference of Catholic Bishops, which also released a Spanish text for the renewal of consecration. The Canadian bishops are renewing their consecration to the Blessed Mother on the same day.

