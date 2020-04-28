Catholic World News

Pope establishes foundation for study of Pope John Paul I

April 28, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has established a foundation for the study of the work and influence of Pope John Paul I. The foundation will promote conferences and other events, establish scholarships and prizes, and publish work related to the late Pontiff, who reigned for just one month in 1978.

