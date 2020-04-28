Catholic World News

China resumes cross removals as virus subsides

April 28, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “The same routine and tactics are used all across China,” said a priest from Anhui Province (map). “This is not the case of a particular diocese or province. It is happening all over the mainland, but the mainland Church is silent.”

