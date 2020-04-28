Catholic World News
Pope calls for continued efforts to combat malaria, encourages Gospel reading, Rosary
April 28, 2020
Vatican News
CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis made his remarks at the conclusion of his April 26 Regina Caeli address.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
