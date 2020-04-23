Catholic World News

Papal concern, closeness for Brazilian region as CO19 spreads

April 28, 2020

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Manaus, a city of 2.2 million that is capital of Amazonas state (map), is “living through a nightmare,” according to an NPR report. Pope Francis called Archbishop Leonardo Steiner to offer prayers and consolation.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!