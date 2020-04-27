Catholic World News

Vatican cardinal sees need for radical change in clergy attitudes toward women

April 27, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Marc Ouellet, the prefect of the Congregation for Bishops, said that the Church should change seminary training to eliminate distorted attitudes toward women. “We must radically change,” the Canadian cardinal said, in an interview posted by Vatican News. He said that some priests see women as a danger, but “in reality, the true danger are those men who do not have a balanced relationship with women.”

