Boston archdiocese trains volunteer priests to anoint virus victims

April 27, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The Boston archdiocese has trained a corps of 80 priests to anoint patients who are suffering from CO19. Thirty of the priests will anoint patients, using a special protocol to protect against infection; the other priests are trained substitutes.

