President Trump discusses abortion, Catholic education with 2 cardinals, other Catholic leaders

April 27, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “Had a great call with Catholic Leaders and Educators earlier today,” President Trump tweeted on April 25. “I will be online tomorrow at 10:15 A.M. (Eastern) for Sunday Mass celebrated by @CardinalDolan at St. Patrick’s Cathedral in New York City. Join me.”

