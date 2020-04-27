Catholic World News

Abortion advocates urge FDA to lift restrictions on chemical abortions

April 27, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “People who need an abortion cannot delay care and should not needlessly risk coronavirus exposure,” said Senators Elizabeth Warren, Patty Murray, and Tammy Baldwin. “Twenty-one Democratic attorneys general, led by California’s Xavier Becerra, made a similar request, which came after Planned Parenthood and NARAL repeatedly pushed the FDA to lift restrictions on medication abortions,” according to the report.

