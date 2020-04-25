Catholic World News

Pope, in letter to all the faithful, encourages praying the Rosary during May

April 25, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has written a brief letter to all the faithful; it begins, “The month of May is approaching, a time when the People of God express with particular intensity their love and devotion for the Blessed Virgin Mary. It is traditional in this month to pray the Rosary at home within the family … For this reason, I want to encourage everyone to rediscover the beauty of praying the Rosary at home in the month of May. This can be done either as a group or individually; you can decide according to your own situations, making the most of both opportunities.”

