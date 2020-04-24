Catholic World News

Three more US bishops to open churches for Mass

April 24, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Three more American bishops—Bishops Austin Vetter of Helena, Montana; Michael Warfel of Billings, Montana; and Robert Coerver of Lubbock, Texas—have announced that they will allow public celebration of the Mass in their dioceses. Each bishop indicated that some restrictions would remain in place.

