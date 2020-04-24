Catholic World News

Catholic enitities in 151 dioceses received emergency CO19 loans

April 24, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “Hundreds of Catholic parishes, elementary and high schools, dioceses and Catholic Charities organizations in 151 dioceses” received emergency federal small business loan assistance as part of the $349-billion Paycheck Protection Program, according to the report. The program ran out of money after 13 days.

