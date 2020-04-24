Catholic World News

Bishops criticize Scotland’s home abortion initiative

April 24, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “In the midst of this unprecedented global pandemic when the resources of almost every government on earth are being diverted towards the preservation of life, especially the lives of the weak and vulnerable, the Scottish Government continues to act to end the lives of the weakest and most vulnerable members of society, the unborn,” said Bishop Hugh Gilbert, OSB, the president of the bishops’ conference.

