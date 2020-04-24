Catholic World News

Vatican delivers ventilators to Italy, Romania, and Spain on Pope’s name day

April 24, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: April 23 is the feast of St. George, after whom the Pope (Jorge Mario Bergoglio) was named.

