Polish bishops warn of water shortages during pandemic

April 24, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “Our homeland has struggled with the coronavirus epidemic, as the state makes efforts to maintain the economy, sustain jobs and rescue those wrestling with financial problems,” said Archbishop Stanislaw Gadecki of Poznan, president of the bishops’ conference. “Yet these are not our only difficulties, since the country is affected today by another severity—namely a drought which threatens to destroy hundreds of thousands of hectares of arable land.”

