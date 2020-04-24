Catholic World News

In Philadelphia, archdiocese and city team up to distribute food, diapers

April 24, 2020

CatholicPhilly.com

CWN Editor's Note: In recent years, the city and the archdiocese have clashed over the archdiocese’s refusal to place children in foster care with same-sex couples.

