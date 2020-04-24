Catholic World News

In northeastern Syria, Christians are caught between war planes and CO19

April 24, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “Before the pandemic, only Christians schools were functioning because 90 percent of the state schools are controlled by the Kurds and they had turned them into military bases,” said Msgr. Nidal Thomas, a Chaldean Catholic priest. He added, “The Kurds, the Russians, the Americans, the Turks, Hezbollah, and the coalition forces are harassing everybody. War planes continue to fill the skies.”

