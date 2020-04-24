Catholic World News

Fatima’s third secret has not been fully revealed, Archbishop Viganò says

April 24, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The retired Secretary-General of the Governorate of the Vatican City State (2009-11) and apostolic nuncio to the US (2011-16), known for his 2018 testimony on Theodore McCarrick’s sexual abuse, said that the “third part of the message that Our Lady entrusted to the shepherd children of Fatima, so that they could deliver it to the Holy Father, remains secret to this day” and that the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith’s 2000 text is “clearly incomplete.” Archbishop Viganò also discussed other topics, including “the marriage of modernists and Freemasonry that was contracted behind the scenes at the Second Vatican Council.”

