President Trump’s immigration action will bar foreign religious workers, USCCB warns

April 24, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop José Gomez, president of the US Conference of Catholic Bishops, joined other prelates in denouncing President Trump’s executive order on immigration. The bishops said that the order “threatens … to fuel polarization and animosity,” impacts family reunification, and “bars religious workers seeking to come to the United States as lawful permanent residents from supporting the work of our Church … This will undoubtedly hurt the Catholic Church and other denominations in the United States, diminishing their overall ability to minister to those in need.”

