Vatican survey asks bishops to comment on Summorum Pontificum

April 23, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican has sent out a survey to the world’s bishops, asking for their comments on the effects of Summorum Pontificum, the document with which Pope Benedict XVI opened a path to wider use of the traditional Latin liturgy. The survey sent out by the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, asks bishops, “does it respond to a true pastoral need?” and “what is your advice about the extraordinary form of the Roman Rite?”

