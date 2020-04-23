Catholic World News

US bishops back legislation that would reduce hydrofluorocarbons

April 23, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “Developed to replace ozone-depleting substances under the Montreal Protocol, HFCs were useful alternatives to harmful chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs), and helped contribute to the recovery of the ozone layer,” two bishops who chair USCCB committees said. “Despite this success, HFCs have a global warming potential hundreds to thousands of times greater than that of carbon dioxide.” The legislation the bishops support, American Innovation and Manufacturing Act, is sponsored by Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA).

