Congo bishop – and president’s uncle – is 1st African prelate to die of CO19

April 23, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Gérard Mulumba Kalemba died two weeks after Cardinal Fridolin Ambongo, the nation’s leading prelate, criticized President Félix-Antoine Tshisekedi for postponing a total lockdown. Both men were present at Bishop Kalemba’s funeral.

