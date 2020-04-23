Catholic World News
German bishop criticizes ‘whining,’ ‘belligerent’ demands for Mass
April 23, 2020
» Continue to this story on Novena News
CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Gerhard Feige of Magdeburg made his remarks (German-language link) on the bishops’ Internet portal.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
For all current news, visit our News home page.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!