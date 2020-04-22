Catholic World News

Austrian churches to reopen for Mass in May

April 22, 2020

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Austrian Prime Minister Sebastian Kurz has announced that churches—as well as restaurants and some schools—will be allowed to open on May 15. The Austrian bishops’ conference announced that Church leaders would work with the government to develop a plan for ensuring safety.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!